Govt to Drop Questions On Disability From NFHS-6? Activists Express Concern

The NFHS is carried out every 3 years with countrywide sampling to collect data on health, education, nutrition, mortality and sanitation, among others.

Disability was one of the new topics included in the 2019-2021 NFHS-5.

The reason for this omission is, reportedly, the difficulty the surveyors faced last time in processing accurate data.

"Disability is decided on medical certification. Our surveyors are not doctors and they cannot be checking medical certificates. People could not even understand the questions properly. NFHS technical advisory committee asked for the question to be dropped rather than give inaccurate data," a principal investigator for the survey was quoted by The Times of India as saying.