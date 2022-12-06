Virtual Roundtable | Disability Inclusion in India: From Thought to Realisation
After the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016, how far has India Inc come in addressing the needs of PwDs?
In achieving their Diversity, Equality, and Inclusivity (DE&I) objectives, many would agree that the disability divide in employment is stark. It is true that India Inc organisations have made significant strides in addressing the specific needs of PwDs. Ever since the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016, they have strived to design disabled-inclusive workspaces alongside kick-starting multiple support networks. But more must be done.
Persons with Disabilities continue to confront several barriers: unconscious bias, accessing equal opportunities, and necessary infrastructure.
“My disability does not define me. My work does. I want to be remembered for my achievements and contributions. Some organisations may be wary of hiring persons with disabilities. But if you assist them with reasonable accommodations, they can be a great asset.”Gagan S Chandok, President of Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society, Bangalore
But hiring Persons with Disabilities should not be seen as a tick-box exercise. Organisations must create an ecosystem that enables disabled colleagues to perform at par to the best of their abilities with others in similar roles and positions. Organisations like Accenture have gauged the impact of leadership that drives sensitive conversations and design open spaces where employees feel comfortable to express themselves. Such measures may appear as obvious processes.
But they are crucial for building employee trust, confidence, and morale. Regular acknowledgment of their effort also goes a long way in nurturing a healthy work environment. It makes them feel valued and helps organisations retain their talented members.
"Equal opportunity is not only about creating roles. Enabling persons with disabilities goes beyond hiring. Workplaces must assist them with customised technologies, hold training sessions and help with their career projections as well."Amar Jain, Contract Analyst, Contract Management and Global Legal Network at Accenture India
Our virtual roundtable not only identified the gaps in the current ecosystem that some persons with disabilities may be facing. Most fundamentally, it exchanged creative solutions that organisations can implement to make their work culture more diverse, equal, and truly disabled-inclusive.
Watch the video above to learn more about these practices and how to implement them at your workplace.
