Several batches of popular antacid Digene Gel have been recalled by its parent company, Abbott India after complains of foul smell and bad odour.

What happened: The Mumbai-based company has voluntarily recalled batches of the antacid, especially the mint and orange-flavoured syrups, reported News18.

Furthermore the company has reportedly decided to stop the production of all flavours of Digene Gel at their Goa facility.