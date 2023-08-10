ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fit Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019LIVE: Can Diabetes Be Reversed? How Does Diet Impact It? We Ask An Expert

LIVE: Can Diabetes Be Reversed? How Does Diet Impact It? We Ask An Expert

Dr Ambrish Mithal, Head of endocrinology and diabetes at Max Hospitals Delhi joins us for a LIVE Q&A session.

Anoushka Rajesh
Published
Fit
1 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Can diabetes be reversed?

How often should you be testing your blood sugar?

What foods should you have, and what should you avoid if you are diabetic?

Dr Ambrish Mithal, Chairman and Head of Endocrinology and Diabetes, Max Hospitals, joins us in person to answer all your questions related to diabetes in a YouTube Live, on 10 August at 6:00 pm.

This LIVE Q&A session is part of Quint FIT's #SugarSmart series, where we decode all aspects of diabetes — prevention, management, myths, and treatment.

Join the YouTube LIVE to ask Dr Mithal your questions.

Also Read

Reversing Diabetes: Two Habits Helped This 43-Year-Old Control His Sugar Levels

Reversing Diabetes: Two Habits Helped This 43-Year-Old Control His Sugar Levels

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from fit

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×