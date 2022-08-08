As COVID Cases Rise, Centre Asks States To Comply With Revised COVID Guidelines
India recorded over 16,000 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, 7 August. A day prior, it reported over 18,000 cases.
The Health Ministry issued an advisory to seven states to increase COVID testing, promote COVID safety practices, and speed up vaccination, on Sunday, 7 August after a sharp spike in infections.
Over 16,000 fresh COVID cases were reported from across the country in one day, as per the Health Ministry's data on Sunday.
A day prior, on Saturday, 6 August, the country reported over 18,000 fresh COVID-19 infections as well.
According to the Health Ministry's data, this has brought total active COVID cases to 1,35,500 with a total tally of COVID-19 infections just over 4,41,61,899.
The death toll now stands at 5,26,730.
The Health Ministry added that India's present recovery rate stands at 98.5 percent with cumulative recoveries crossing 4.34 crore.
"In view of some changes in symptoms and clinical manifestation of the disease, it is crucial to monitor and report district-wise influenza-like illness in all health facilities, on a regular basis, for detecting early warning signals of the spread of infection. This will enable us to take pre-emptive action if required, in any areas of concern"Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary
The letter from the Health Ministry, addressed to Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana, asks the states to ensure adherence to the revised COVID-19 guidelines.
The notification also asks states to be extra cautious on account of a number of upcoming festivals and other possible gatherings including Independence day on 15 August.
"Renewed attention needs to be paid to ensure COVID-safe behaviour in crowded places like markets, inter-state bus stands, schools, colleges, railway stations, and so on."Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary
India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 20 lakh mark on 7 August 2020 and 30 lakh on 23 August 2020.
This rose to 50 lakh on 16 September and crossed 60 lakh on 28 September 28.
Infections crossed four crores on 25 January 2022.
