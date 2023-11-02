Dip in Farm Fires in Punjab, Haryana: Is Stubble Burning Data Accurate?

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), in a press release on 30 October, said that the number of stubble burning incidents have reduced by 56 percent in Punjab, and 40 percent in Haryana this year – as compared to the period between 15 September and 28 October in 2022.

These two states, in absolute numbers, contribute to the highest number of stubble burning incidents – which, in turn, is one of the contributors to pollution in the Delhi-NCR region.