Special Trains for Diwali and Chhath Puja 2023: Know the Railway Zones; Details

The festive season is here in India and the country is ready to celebrate it grandly. As we are gearing up to celebrate Diwali and Chhath Puja 2023 with our friends and family, the Indian Railways has officially announced 283 special trains for the festive season. The decision has been taken to ensure better accommodation for passengers this festive season. According to the latest details announced by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the special trains will make around 4,480 trips during Diwali and Chhath Puja.

Interested passengers should book their tickets during Diwali and Chhath Puja soon. According to the details announced by the Indian Railways, the Eastern Central Railway is gearing up to operate 42 trains which will cover a maximum of 512 trips and the Western Railway will run 36 trains during the festive season.