With The Rise In COVID Cases, Should Children Be Forced To Wear Masks In School?
With schools reopening, should children be forced to wear masks to stay safe?
Children who spent the last two years indoors due to COVID-19 have slowly started going to school again in the past few weeks.
At the same time, the scorching heatwaves across the country have reached dangerous levels.
April 2022 witnessed temperatures in the 40-45 C range, like the weather in May-June. This has led to an increase in cases of heatstroke and other diseases in both adults and children.
Children attending school have to deal with scorching heat and wearing masks to protect from COVID-19.
This raises the question. Is it good for children to wear masks for hours in this terrible heat? Doesn't wearing a mask soaked in sweat invite further disease?
Meanwhile, cases of COVID are still rising gradually. So should schools be shut again? Or should they be allowed to run with a mask mandate? The price of shutting schools again comes at the cost of children's development, according to experts.
Masks have not been made mandatory for children attending school even in a city like New York, which is witnessing a substantial increase in COVID cases.
Over the past two years, it has been observed that children of school-going age have a much lower risk of severe COVID-19, as compared to adults.
"Schools have opened, children are going to school. In such a situation, it's important to wear masks to stay safe. According to me, we should continue the mask mandate," says Dr Arvind Kumar, Chairman of Chest Surgery at Medanta Hospital.
"The COVID-19 crisis has not ended in our country and if we look at recent data, there's a gradual increase in cases. The danger is not over yet. New variants are still being found. We need to keep wearing masks. It is hot but the protection that will be provided by wearing a mask is more important than the discomfort caused by the heat. As a doctor, I would recommend wearing a mask."Dr Arvind Kumar, Chairman, Chest Surgery, Medanta Hospital
Rising COVID Cases as Well as Rising Heat
None of the following authorities - the WHO, the UNICEF, the European Centers for Disease Control, and the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare have advocated the wearing of masks for children in the present situation.
Experts have said that despite the rise in cases of COVID, schools should not be closed again.
Epidemiologist Dr Chandrakant Laharia writes, in The Hindu, that COVID cases will keep increasing, but state governments should plan ahead for such situations and ensure that schools aren't closed again.
Dr Laharia goes on to add that the worst-affected by school closures have been lower and lower-middle class families who were already facing adverse circumstances.
There is no scientific backing to support the closure of schools. India is the only country, behind Uganda, to keep its schools shut for the past two years.
Every year the number children hospitalized because of diseases like dengue, malaria, and diarrhea are more than COVID-related child hospitalizations.
"When we don't close schools in such situations, then why to do it for COVID?" asks Dr Chandrakant Laharia.
Dr Himanshu Batra, Pediatrician, HCMCT Manipal Hospital has also recommended that children wear masks and continue attending school.
Is It Mandatory To Wear Masks In Schools?
There have been many changes in India's COVID-19 Guidelines since 31 March 2022. Most COVID-related rules and restrictions, especially ones under the Disaster Management Act, have been removed but the rule regarding masks continues. Precautionary measures outlined by the Ministry of Health have also been continued.
"Cases of COVID are increasing. This virus is not going to go away. It will keep coming in different forms. Cases will increase and sometimes decrease. Most of the cases in children will be mild but nothing can be said with certainty. Make masks mandatory in school and if we can reduce school hours. This will be good because children will not be able to stay in masks for long."Dr Himanshu Batra, Pediatric Consultant, HCMCT Manipal Hospital
However, under the Disaster Management Act, the Central Government has left the decision to abolish the rules related to COVID to the state governments.
At the same time, in the event of an increase in COVID cases, the state government has the authority to take the steps necessary for prevention from its side.
A teacher of a reputed school in Gurugram told us that her school has not received any guidelines on mandatory masking for kids after schools open, from the government or the education department.
On the other hand, according to media reports, there are some schools where the school authority has made it mandatory for children to wear masks during class.
The Challenges of Wearing Masks For Children
Due to the wearing of face masks, children and teachers tend to face trouble understanding each other clearly, both through facial cues and words.
Special-needs children tend to suffer more because of this, exarcebating their existing challenges.
Younger children cannot develop emotional skills and sensitization without facial cues. This makes it harder for children to connect with teachers and classmates.
The ongoing heatwave also tends to make children sweat more, which combined with a mask, creates an ideal environment for bacteria to grow near their noses and mouths.
What Do Doctors Recommend?
Wear a mask in school and in school buses
The mask should be a two-layer cotton, cloth, or a surgical mask
Do not wear a mask that's soaked in sweat in the summer. Give your children a few extra masks
Children should not use masks while running or going up or down the stairs
Children don't need N95 masks
Continue washing your hands before eating food
Do not go to school if you have a cold, cough, fever, upset stomach, or if you are feeling unwell.
“In COVID's case, I believe that it is better to be a little cautious than to be callous. I think the government should bring in new guidelines which include mandatory mask-wearing for children inside schools and school buses, at least for the next 2-3 weeks. Also children who are age-eligible for vaccination must be vaccinated."Dr Arvind Kumar, Chairman, Chest Surgery, Medanta Hospital
The closure of schools adversely affects the physical and mental health of children.
Experts agree on one thing - that schools should not be closed again. The impact of school closure is too large on the development of children.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.