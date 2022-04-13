23 Students From 4 Noida Schools Test COVID-Positive In Last 3 Days
As per Union Health Ministry data on Wednesday, 1,088 new COVID cases have been reported in a single day in India.
Four schools in Noida and Ghaziabad have suspended physical classes after over 23 students tested positive for COVID-19 in the last few days, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Gautam Buddha Nagar Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma said on Wednesday, 13 April, NDTV reported.
“We have been informed that schools have decided to remain shut as a precautionary measure. We are setting up camps for testing and checking vaccination status. We will remain in contact with schools for tracing purposes,” Dr Rakesh Gupta, District Surveillance officer of Ghaziabad said to The Indian Express.
Virtual classes are being conducted after the closure of the institutions, while the district health department is monitoring the outbreak at the schools.
There is no need to panic, Dr Sharma noted.
"Our rapid teams are doing contact tracing by visiting the homes of these children. We are only testing symptomatic people," he told NDTV in relation to 13 children testing positive in Khaitan Public School.
"So far, 23 children have got COVID-19 in entire Noida," the CMO added.
As per the Union Health Ministry data on Wednesday at 8 am, 1,088 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in a single day in India.
Most schools might reopen on Monday. Meanwhile, the school authorities have advised the families to keep track of their children's health and if any symptoms arise, inform the officials.
The country's active case load is 10,870, while the current recovery rate is 98.76 percent. There have been 1,088 recoveries in the last 24 hours with daily positive rate standing at 0.25 percent, the government data said on Wednesday morning.
(With inputs from NDTV and The Indian Express.)
