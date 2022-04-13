23 Students From 4 Noida Schools Test COVID-Positive In Last 3 Days

As per the Union Health Ministry data on Wednesday at 8 am, 1,088 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in a single day in India.

Most schools might reopen on Monday. Meanwhile, the school authorities have advised the families to keep track of their children's health and if any symptoms arise, inform the officials.

The country's active case load is 10,870, while the current recovery rate is 98.76 percent. There have been 1,088 recoveries in the last 24 hours with daily positive rate standing at 0.25 percent, the government data said on Wednesday morning.

(With inputs from NDTV and The Indian Express.)