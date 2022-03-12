"The Epidemic is Over": Why We Don't Need to Worry About China's COVID Surge

China reported a surge in COVID-19 cases of the Omicron variant on Thursday, 10 March. As of Saturday, 12 March, 1,500 fresh cases were recorded, the highest number in over two years.

So Is China facing another wave? Should we expect another wave of COVID in India?

No, no, and no, say experts.

But let's look at all these questions a little deeper. We spoke to Dr Jayaprakash Muliyil, epidemiologist and chairperson of the Scientific Advisory Committee of the National Institute of Epidemiology, and Dr T Jacob John, virologist and microbiologist.