China Imposes Lockdown on 9 Mn People in Changchun As Fresh COVID Cases Emerge
This comes after two new cases of COVID-19 emerged from the northeastern city.
China imposed a lockdown on nine million residents of Changchun due to a new COVID-19 outbreak in the city, AP reported.
This comes after two new cases of COVID-19 emerged from the northeastern city.
As per China's "zero-tolerance" approach to the pandemic, the country has said it will lock down any region where one or more cases of the disease are reported.
Residents of the city have been asked to take three COVID-19 tests. The country has also suspended non-essential travel and businesses until the outbreak subsides.
China had reported 397 new cases of COVID-19 nationwide on Friday. 98 of them were reported from the Jilin province, that surrounds Changchun.
(With inputs from AP.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.