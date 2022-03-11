China Imposes Lockdown on 9 Mn People in Changchun As Fresh COVID Cases Emerge

China imposed a lockdown on nine million residents of Changchun due to a new COVID-19 outbreak in the city, AP reported.

This comes after two new cases of COVID-19 emerged from the northeastern city.

As per China's "zero-tolerance" approach to the pandemic, the country has said it will lock down any region where one or more cases of the disease are reported.

Residents of the city have been asked to take three COVID-19 tests. The country has also suspended non-essential travel and businesses until the outbreak subsides.