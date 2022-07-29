MP Man Who Used Same Syringe to Give COVID-19 Vaccine to 39 Students Arrested

A vaccinator allegedly used a single syringe to administer anti-coronavirus vaccine doses to 39 children at a private school in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar city, leading to his arrest and suspension of the district vaccination officer, officials said on Thursday, 28 July.

The incident took place on Wednesday at the Jain Higher Secondary School in the city during a mega vaccination drive, after which a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against the vaccinator, identified as Jitendra Ahirwar, a district official said.

Ahirwar is a student of a private nursing college and had been trained for carrying out vaccination programme by the health department, Sagar district's Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr DK Goswami said.