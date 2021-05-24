Doctor's Day 2022: Remembering The ‘COVID Martyrs’ We Lost

(This story was first published in 2021 in honour of the doctors we lost to the devastating COVID waves in India. FIT is repulishing this story in light of Doctor's Day 2022.)

The second wave of COVID in India has left a trail of devastation in its wake. Every other person you speak to is likely to have a tale of loss and grief tugging at their heartstrings.

All too familiar with the weight of the second wave are our overworked, exhausted, sleep deprived heroes—our front line health workers.