COVID-19: Positivity Rate Reaches 7.01% in Delhi, Mumbai Records 2,293 New Cases

Mumbai reported 2,293 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest daily tally since 23 January, and one new death connected to the infection.

According to a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin, the total number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 10,85,882, while the death toll has reached 19,576.

After nearly five months, the financial capital has surpassed the 2,000 daily case mark. Previously, 2,550 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Mumbai, on 23 January, with 13 deaths.

On Tuesday, the city reported 1,724 cases, with two deaths due to the virus.