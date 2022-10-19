COVID Positive Players to Play in Cricket World Cup: How Experts View the Rule

COVID rules for players in international sporting events are generally dictated by the respective governing bodies of the sports in tandem with the government of the host country. For instance, some European football players who weren't vaccinated or fully vaccinated, were denied entry to the US earlier this year because they didn't comply with their vaccination mandates.

This time around, however, the Government of Australia - where the T20 World Cup matches are to be held - has also agreed to do away with COVID restrictions, as well as mandatory testing for players.