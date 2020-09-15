FAQ: Does a Face Shield Protect Against COVID-19? Are Masks Safer?

For several weeks, Victorians have been required to wear a face covering when they leave home. And while we now have a clearer path out of lockdown, it’s likely masks will be around for a while.

Meanwhile, people in other states with outbreaks have been encouraged to wear masks, and some people are simply choosing to wear one as a precaution.

But some people in the community, instead of opting for a traditional mask, are instead wearing a face shield.

This might offer some degree of protection — but it’s probably not as good as a mask in preventing the spread of COVID-19.