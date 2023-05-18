Do You Use Artificial Sweeteners? Doctors Explain Why It Poses Health Risk

He added that these guidelines push individuals to make meaningful changes to their diet and liefestyle for a prolonged lifestyle.

“People need to consider other ways to reduce free sugars intake, such as consuming food with naturally occurring sugars, like fruit, or unsweetened food and beverages,” Francesco Branca, the WHO’s Director for Nutrition and Food Safety, said in a statement.

“(Non-sugar sweeteners) are not essential dietary factors and have no nutritional value. People should reduce the sweetness of the diet altogether, starting early in life, to improve their health.”

However, this recommendation does not apply to those with pre-existing diabetes. It also does not include personal care and hygiene products containing these sweeteners.