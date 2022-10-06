ABHA Health ID: Benefits, Steps To Apply and Download
Interested people can apply for the ABHA Health ID on the online website at ID.ndhm.gov.in
It was on 21 September 2021 when the Government of India initiated the Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Mission (ABDM) and the aim was to provide all the Indians with a digital health ID for easy access to their health records. This ABHA ID is a 14-digit identification number that anyone across the country can use to share their medical records with doctors and health professionals anywhere in the world.
ABHA health card or ABHA ID is a combination of ABHA number, PHR address and PHR App to store, receive, and share medical records.
The interested people can apply for the ABHA health ID on the website ID.ndhm.gov.in or NDHM health records app. Let's know the benefits of ABHA ID and the steps to apply for it.
ABHA Health ID: Benefits
A person has access to all his medical information like tests, diagnoses, medicine prescriptions, with a few clicks at one place.
The medical records can be shared easily with hospitals, clinics, doctors, in any locality.
You will have access to the Healthcare Professional Registry (HPR), which has all the details of all the doctors in India.
You can also access the Health Facility Registry (HFR), a list of all the government and private medical facilities in India.
This card is valid in AYUSH treatment facilities too and treatments include Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy.
ABHA Health ID: How to Apply?
You can apply for ABHA health ID card registration online through Aadhaar Card or Driving License.
You can use the Aadhaar card to register for an ABHA health ID but it should be linked to your mobile number since it is necessary for OTP authentication.
If you wish to use your driving licence, you will obtain an enrollment number from the ABDM portal. Then you will have to take your driving license to a nearby ABDM participating facility get your identity verified.
You will not be required to submit any physical documents for the ABHA health ID but here are a few details that are necessary:
Mobile number
PAN number
Driving licence number (only for generating an enrollment number)
You can avail the ABHA health ID card online in the following ways.
Through official website at healthid.ndhm.gov.in
Through the ABHA mobile application
Through other third-party applications like Paytm
Some health centres may offer the facilities and assistance for online registration
ABHA Health ID: How To Generate ID and Download the ID?
Visit the official website of NDHM or download the ABHA mobile app.
Then click on the tab titled “Go to create my ABHA number”.
Enter either your driving license, Aadhaar or PAN number.
You will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number. Enter it
After verifying the mobile number, a National Health Authority form page will appear. Enter personal details like your name, age, gender, email id, etc.
You will then be able to download your ABHA ID.
Use those credentials to log in and avail all the services offered under ABHA.
After you complete the registration, you can locate the ABHA ID Card and then click on download.
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from fit
Topics: ABHA Health card ID ABHA Health ID
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.