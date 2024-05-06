World Asthma Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance, Activities & Posters

World Asthma Day (WAD) is observed on the first Tuesday of May every year. The day is dedicated to raising awareness about Asthma worldwide. It is organised by the Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA). The GINA strives to empower people suffering from Asthma with the proper education so that they can manage their condition effectively. The day is also aimed at increasing awareness among healthcare professionals about the continuing avoidable morbidity and mortality from Asthma.

Asthma is one of the most common chronic non-communicable diseases that affects more than 260 million people worldwide. It is responsible for more than 4,50000 deaths every year. However, a significant number of these deaths can be avoided with the help of proper care and attention. People with Asthma and organizations that promote Asthma education join together on World Asthma Day and throughout the month of May to raise awareness of the condition, and enhance the quality of life for all patients.