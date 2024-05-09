7 Triggers For Asthma

1. Tobacco & other pollutants

Pollutants irritate the lungs and increase airway inflammation. Tobacco smoke is especially damaging to the lungs and trigger asthma flares. Children who are exposed to environmental tobacco smoke suffer from more wheezing, more severe asthma, and longer lasting symptoms. These asthma triggers include ozone (smog), fragrances, cleaning products, and chemicals.

2. Indoor allergens

Asthma gets triggered from indoor allergens in children with allergies. These allergens include dust mites, cockroaches, mice, and pet dander. They trigger asthma flares year-round, and mostly are found in the home and in schools.​

3. Furry animals

Household pets are a common indoor allergen and trigger for asthma flares. Cat and dog allergies are the most common, but hamsters, gerbils, and rabbits also tend to cause symptoms. The allergens are found in the pet's dander (skin), saliva (drool), and urine.

4. Exercise

Exercise also trigger asthma attacks in some people. This is known as exercise-induced asthma (EIA). EIA is caused by the narrowing of the airways during exercise. It is more likely to occur in cold, dry air, or after a period of inactivity and especially in people who have severe asthma.