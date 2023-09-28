7 Lesser Known Benefits Of Basil Seeds

Basil seeds are not just used to grow basil plants but you can also eat them. They look similar to sesame seeds but are black. The basil seeds that you baseat typically come from sweet basil, Ocimum basilicum, which is the plant commonly used to season foods and this is the reason these seeds are typically referred to as sweet basil seeds. They are also known as sabja and tukmaria seeds.
You can include them in your diet once in a while but it is not recommended to eat them daily. Know the benefits of basil seeds in detail.
Good source of minerals- Basil seeds are rich sources of minerals like calcium, magnesium, and iron. Calcium and magnesium are essential for your bone health and muscle function, while iron is vital for red blood cell production. 1 tablespoon of basil seeds is said to supply 15% of the Required Daily Intake (RDI) for calcium and 10% of the RDI for magnesium and iron. Also, basil seeds are an important source of iron and calcium for people who don’t eat meat or dairy products.
Keeps the Heart Healthy- Basil seeds contain alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), which is a type of omega-3 fatty acid. These acids are known for their potential to support heart health by reducing inflammation and contributing to healthy cholesterol levels.
Promotes Weight management- Basil seeds have high fiber content that helps promote satiety and reduce appetite and hence is a potential aid for weight management by preventing overeating. The slow digestion of the gel-like substance also helps stabilize blood sugar levels and control cravings.
Helps in Hydration- Basil seeds when soaked in water absorb water and become larger and this gel-like expansion helps maintain hydration levels in the body. Hence, basil makes up to be a refreshing option, especially during hot weather.
Rich in Antioxidants- Basil seeds contain various antioxidants namely flavonoids and polyphenols, which help combat oxidative stress and protect cells from damage caused by free radicals.
Promotes Healthy Digestion- Basil seeds when soaked in water absorb to form a gel-like substance due to their mucilaginous nature which helps in digestion by promoting regular bowel movements, preventing constipation, and soothing gastrointestinal discomfort.
Provides cooling effect- According to Ayurveda and traditional medicine, basil seeds are believed to have a cooling effect on the body, making them a popular ingredient in beverages like summer coolers to help reduce body heat and provide relief from heat-related discomfort.
