Basil Leaves: Nutrition, Uses, and Health Benefits

Basil leaves are considered sacred and beneficial in our country, India. The herb is loaded with numerous health benefits. The term ‘basil’ comes from basilikhon, an ancient Greek word that means royal. There are around 60 varieties of basil like sweet basil, holy basil, lemon basil, and curly basil, among others. This herb can be grown all around the world.
Most Indian households worship basil and have a space dedicated to it. Sweet basil is used in many cuisines like Indian, Thai, and Italian. Basil leaves can be effective for various health problems right from immunity to gut health.
Basil is rich in Vitamin A, Vitamin K, Iron, Manganese, Calcium, and essential oils. It also has antioxidants like beta-cryptoxanthin, zeaxanthin, lutein, and beta-carotene. Let's have a look at the health benefits of basil leaves.
Helps Fight Oxidative Stress- Basil is rich in antioxidants and these compounds help combat free radicals that are found in our body. Free radicals are the notorious elements that cause damage to the cells and increase the risk of health complications like heart disease, cancer,diabetes and arthritis. Basil also has flavonoids that boost immunity, slow down aging, and protect the cellular structure from damage.
Reduces the Risk of Cancer- Holy basil is different from sweet basil and it contains phytochemicals, and bioactive plant compounds that reduce the risk of various cancers like skin cancer, lung cancer, oral cancer, and liver cancer. Basil also slows down the spread and development of cancerous cells.
Aids Digestion- Sweet basil contains eugenol, a chemical compound that has anti-inflammatory properties that help keep digestion at its best. Basil is beneficial for both the digestive and nervous systems. It aids digestion and helps maintain the pH balance in the body. Basil also relieves constipation by acting as a bulk-forming laxative.
Helps Attain Healthy Skin- Basil is not just beneficial for digestion but also helps attain healthy and glowing skin. Basil contains powerful and healing essential oils that help cleanse the skin from deep within. It is a magical ingredient for people with oily skin since it has camphene, a constituent in basil that makes it a toner and helps remove surplus oil, dead cells, and dirt that blocks the follicles.
Helps Manage Diabetes- Basil is a great friend to people with diabetes. People suffering from diabetes must add basil to their diet since It slows down the process of glucose release in the blood and helps manage diabetes symptoms. Basil can also help manage other health complications associated with diabetes like hyperinsulinemia, excessive body weight, etc.
Helps Fight Inflammation- Basil also helps fight inflammation since it has anti-inflammatory properties and essential oils like citronellol, linalool, and eugenol that help cure a range of health conditions. These health conditions include inflammatory bowel conditions, heart ailments, and rheumatoid arthritis. Basil can also help treat headaches, fever, cold and cough, flu, and sore throat.
