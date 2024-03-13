7 Healthy Alternatives for Rice

Rice is a staple food in most of the people’s diets. It is filling, inexpensive, and acts as a great mild-tasting addition to flavorful dishes. But rice, especially white rice may not be appropriate for everyone’s dietary needs. People who try to eat fewer carbs or calories may need lighter alternatives like riced cauliflower. In addition, swapping out rice for alternative healthy choices, such as other whole grains, can add variety to the diet. Though the flavors and textures of some of the rice alternatives differ from white rice, they are cooked and used interchangeably with your favorite rice dishes as a one-to-one substitute.
1. Quinoa
Quinoa is a complete protein. This means it contains all the nine essential amino acids that the body needs. It is high in fiber and other nutrients like iron, magnesium, and zinc. It has a mild, nutty flavor, that makes it a versatile grain and hence can be used in various dishes.
2. Cauliflower Rice
Cauliflower rice is a low-carb, low-calorie alternative to white rice. It is made by grating or processing cauliflower into rice-sized pieces. Cauliflower rice is a rich source of fiber and vitamin C. It has a mild flavour making it a good substitute for white rice in many dishes.
3. Riced broccoli
Riced broccoli is a smart rice alternative for people who are on low-carb or low-calorie diets. It is similar in nutrient content to riced cauliflower. Riced broccoli is an excellent source of vitamin C. Vitamin C acts as a powerful antioxidant that helps to prevent cellular damage and boost immune health
4. Barley
Barley is a whole grain high in fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Barley is a good source of beta-glucan, a type of fiber that helps to lower cholesterol levels and manage blood sugar levels as well. Whole-grain, hulled barley is more nutritious than refined, pearled barley.
5. Bulgur Wheat
Bulgur wheat is a whole grain that is parboiled, dried, and cracked. It has a nutty flavor with a chewy texture. Bulgur wheat is a good source of fiber, vitamins, and minerals. It is a quick-cooking grain that is used in salads, soups, and stews.
6. Farro
Farro is an ancient grain and is related to wheat. It has a nutty flavor and is chewier than other grains. It is a good source of protein and fiber. It is best used in soups, stews, and pilafs since it is a slow-cooking grain. It takes approximately 30 minutes to cook in boiling water.
7. Chickpea Rice
Chickpea rice is a new innovative product made from chickpeas that are processed into rice-sized pieces. It is a good source of protein, fiber, and vitamins. As compared to brown rice, it packs three times the protein, double the fiber and 30% fewer net carbs. The chickpea-based rice alternative has fewer carbs than quinoa. It is a naturally gluten-free rice and quick to prepare at home
