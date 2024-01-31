7 Health Benefits Of Potatoes

Potatoes are one of the most common and important food sources which contain a wealth of benefits making them all the more staple in diets across the world. The health benefits include the ability of potatoes to improve digestion, reduce cholesterol levels, and boost heart health. They strengthen the immune system, reduce signs of aging, protect the skin, reduce blood pressure, and improve cognition. Potatoes contain vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C and potassium. They provide health benefits, depending on how they are prepared.
Potatoes are underground tubers that grow on the roots of the potato plant, Solanum tuberosum. The plant is from the nightshade family and is related to tomatoes and tobacco. They’re generally eaten boiled, baked, or fried and frequently served as a side dish or snack. Today, it is difficult to imagine a diet without potatoes. They have become one of the most popular and recognized foods. Potato lovers and even those who don’t like them will be equally delighted to know that potatoes have nutritional components that go far beyond carbohydrates and calories, and they prove to be an extremely beneficial addition to any dietary plan.
What Are the Benefits Of Eating Potatoes?
1. Improves Bone health
Potatoes contain iron, phosphorous, calcium, magnesium, and zinc all of which help the body build and maintain bone structure and strength. Iron and zinc in potatoes play crucial roles in the production and maturation of collagen. While minerals phosphorus and calcium contained in potatoes are both important in bone structure, it is essential to balance the two minerals for proper bone mineralization. Too much phosphorus and too little calcium result in bone loss and contribute to osteoporosis.
2. Helps Manage Blood Pressure
A low sodium intake is essential for maintaining a healthy blood pressure, but increasing potassium intake is as just important. Potassium encourages vasodilation, or the widening of the blood vessels. Potatoes are a rich source of phosphorus minerals. Potassium, calcium, and magnesium are all present in the potato. These have been found to decrease blood pressure naturally.
3. Improves Heart health
Potato contains fiber, potassium, vitamin C, and vitamin B6 content, coupled with its lack of cholesterol, all support heart health. Potatoes contain significant amounts of fiber that helps lower the total amount of cholesterol in the blood, and hence decrease the risk of heart disease.
4. Reduces Inflammation
Choline is an important and versatile nutrient that is present in potatoes. It helps with muscle movement, mood, learning, and memory. It also assists in maintaining the structure of cellular membranes, transmits nerve impulses, and aids in the absorption of fat and early brain development.
5. Reduces the Risk Of Cancer
Potatoes contain folate. Folate plays a role in DNA synthesis and repair, and so it prevents many types of cancer cells from forming due to mutations in the DNA. Fiber intake from potatoes is associated with a lowered risk of colorectal cancer. Vitamin C and quercetin contained in potatoes also function as antioxidants, protecting cells against damage from free radicals.
6. Improves Metabolism
Potatoes are a great source of vitamin B6. This plays a vital role in energy metabolism, by breaking down carbohydrates and proteins into glucose and amino acids. These smaller compounds are more easily utilized for energy within the body.
7. Helps in Weight management
Potatoes are high in fiber. Dietary fibers are recognized as important factors in weight management and weight loss. They act as bulking agents in the digestive system. They increase satiety and reduce appetite, so a person feels fuller for longer and is less likely to consume more calories.
