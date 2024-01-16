7 Health Benefits Of Bone Broth

Bone broth is made from simmering animal bones and connective tissue in water over a long period. Bone broth dates back to prehistoric times. Hunter-gatherers would grind up the bones and inedible parts of animals, then boil them to extract as many calories and nutrients as possible. Bone broth is created from just about any animal: pork, beef, veal, turkey, lamb, bison, buffalo, venison, chicken, or fish are all possible sources of bone broth. Connective tissues like feet, hooves, beaks, gizzards, or fins are also used to make bone broth. Bone broth is trending as a new health craze since there have been many claims about its positive effects. A few benefits of bone broth are that it helps strengthen bones, improve skin health, aid in digestion, fight aging, improve joint health, help with weight loss, and improve sleep.
1. Improves gut health
Bone broth contains an amino acid called glutamine. Glutamine helps maintain the structure and function of tissue that lines the gastrointestinal tract. This acid also reduces inflammation throughout the gut. While glutamine is nourishing, it is also beneficial for the gut microbiome, and consuming glutamine-rich sources of protein is safe. A high-quality bone broth is a nutritious, anti-inflammatory alternative to ultra-processed proteins like deli meats, bacon, or sausage.
2. Improves skin elasticity
The body naturally produces less collagen with age which contributes to wrinkles and decreases skin elasticity over time. Collagen supplementation and bone broth are said to be helpful in this situation if consumed on an ongoing basis. Drinking a cup of bone broth every few weeks will help smooth wrinkles and appears to assist in healing wounds and delaying signs of aging on the skin.
3. Supports immune system
Bone broth helps support the immune system. Bone broth is high in protein, which is critically important for the growth and function of immune cells. The glutamine contained in bone broth has been identified as an amino acid that supports the immune system. Glutamine helps control cytokines, which are proteins in the body that influence immune system cells. Because bone broth contains glutamine, including it in diet can be beneficial to the immune health.
4. It promotes healthy hair, skin and nails
Collagen is a crucial component in healthy hair, skin, and nails. Drinking bone broth helps improve your hair, skin, or nail health. It is believed that collagen helps enhance skin elasticity and hydration.
5. Supports hydration
Bone broth is mostly water, so it adds to the daily fluid intake and helps with hydration. Athletes drink bone broth after a workout because it contains a replenishing mix of water and protein. Bone broth is also high in sodium, an electrolyte that is lost through sweat during exercise.
6. Boosts joint health
Bone broth contains amino acids, which are the building blocks of collagen, so bone broth is good for joint and bone health. Collagen from bone broth is isolated to create concentrated collagen powder supplements. So, bone broth can become a beneficial collagen supplement to promote joint health, but bone broth alone does not provide a clinical dose of collagen. For the clinical joint health benefits of collagen, bone broth with added collagen or collagen supplements proves to be more reliable than soup.
7. Improves sleep
Bone broth contains glycine, an amino acid that supports the Central Nervous System (CNS). When taken before bed as a supplement, glycine has proven to support sleep quality. It is more effective when paired with other sleep-supportive nutrients, like calcium and magnesium
