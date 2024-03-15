7 Health Benefits of Ajwa Dates

Dates are the sweet fruit of the date palm tree, which are popular worldwide as a superfood. Dates are rich in essential nutrients, vitamins, and fiber that provide multiple health benefits for the human body and mind. Dates are one of the most versatile foods, that can be consumed fresh as they are picked from palm trees, or dried and preserved for a considerable amount of time.

There are more than 600 varieties of dates with different shapes and flavors, but the Ajwa date variety is exceptionally prominent throughout the world. Ajwa date is a celebrated assortment of dates, which is grown exclusively in Medina, Saudi Arabia. It ranges from a dark brown to almost black color, these dates are delightfully soft and fruity with a prune-like taste and tend to be of a dry variety.