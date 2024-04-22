7 Foods For Healthy Liver

According to Dr. Ashay Karpe, Sunrise Oncology Centre, here are seven healthy foods that you need for a happy liver:

1. Green Leafy Vegetables: Spinach, kale and other green leafy vegetables are full of antioxidants and fibers that facilitate excretion of toxins from the liver. They also contain chlorophyll which supports the process in which the liver gets rid of harmful substances.

2. Cruciferous Vegetables: Sulfur compounds which support detoxification enzymes in the liver are present in cruciferous vegetables such as cabbages, broccoli and brussels sprouts. These veggies included in your diet can improve your overall gut health, thus improving your liver’s function as well as preventing any damage to it itself.

3. Turmeric: This yellow spice has been used for thousands of years in traditional medicine as a powerful anti-inflammatory agent. Curcumin, found in turmeric, can safeguard the liver against injury and promote its regeneration.

4. Garlic: Apart from giving dishes a good taste, garlic contains sulfur compounds that can trigger liver enzymes responsible for driving out toxins from our bodies. You can include garlic in your meals so that you have better liver health and less inflammation.