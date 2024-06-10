7 Foods For Gut Health In Summer

A healthy gut plays a vital role as it absorbs nutrients and eliminates waste products. A healthy gut balances the overall health – body, mind, and soul. Gut health is so important that some scientists refer to it as a ”second brain”.
For healthy growth of gut bacteria or microflora, the intestine requires a balanced environment. Intestinal health is more dependent on the composition of gut bacteria. The easiest way to keep the intestinal health normal is by eating gut-friendly food such as high-fiber foods, fruits that help to balance the intestine. Let's have a look at the list of summer foods that can help keep the gut cool and healthy.
Foods For Gut Microbiome
1. Yogurt
Yogurt is rich in probiotics, which prove to be beneficial bacteria that helps to balance the gut microbiome. It is recommended to consume unsweetened yogurt to improve gut health. Consuming it regularly, for breakfast or as snack, is very effective.
2. Berries
Blueberries, raspberries, and strawberries are high in fiber and antioxidants, and help to support gut health and reduce inflammation. It is recommended to eat fresh berries and aim for regular consumption, add to yogurt or smoothies, or mix them in salads.
3. Leafy greens
Greens like spinach, kale, and Swiss chard are high in fiber and contain compounds that feed beneficial gut bacteria. Include them in your salads, smoothies, or sautéed dishes and aim to have a daily serving of leafy greens.
4. Garlic
Garlic acts as a prebiotic and feeds the good bacteria in the gut. It also has antibacterial properties that help balance the gut microbiome. Adding it to salads, dressings, and various dishes not only enhances the flavour but also improves gut health.
5. Ginger
Ginger aid digestion, reduces inflammation, and promotes the growth of beneficial gut bacteria. Using fresh ginger in teas, smoothies, or as a spice in cooking and even drinking ginger tea daily proves to be soothing and beneficial for the gut health overall.
6. Watermelon
Watermelon is hydrating and contains fiber, which helps keep the digestive system functioning smoothly. Eat fresh watermelon slices, add to fruit salads, or blend into smoothies. Enjoy it regularly during summer.
7. Cucumber
Cucumbers are hydrating, contain fiber, and have anti-inflammatory properties that can benefit gut health. Add to salads, use as a snack with hummus, or infuse water with cucumber slices. Regular consumption can be very refreshing and beneficial.
