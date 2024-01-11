7 Benefits Of Ghee Coffee In Winter

4. Boosts metabolism

Ghee contains omega 3s, 6s, and 9s that promote proper metabolism, a healthy cardiovascular system, joints, and better brain functioning. These fatty acids in ghee are also found in certain fish, nuts, and seaweeds. Ghee also helps in reducing stress and the risk of coronary heart disease. It is believed that there is a correlation between a diet rich in ghee and reduced levels of cholesterol.

5. Aids weight loss

Digestion of ghee is a slow process. Ghee is an appetite suppressant as it reduces hunger and lessens food intake in the gastrointestinal tract by sending satiety signals. In addition, coffee also curbs hunger pangs and slows down the digestion process. Hence the combination of ghee and coffee helps cut the size of meals and frequent eating of snacks, resulting in weight loss.

6. Easy on stomach

Ghee contains pure butter fat, rich with vitamins A, D, and K, omega-3, and omega-6. Ghee is at the same time devoid of water content, proteins, and sugars. So if butter is used instead of ghee in the coffee, it will add moisture, sugars, and proteins. The water content in coffee spoils its taste, while the sugars and proteins in coffee make it harder for some people to digest. Fats in ghee also slow down the absorption of coffee, preventing sharp insulin spikes, as well as blood sugar crashes.

7. Keeps you warm

Ghee coffee helps to keep you naturally warm from the inside. In the northern parts of India, as the temperature continues to drop ghee coffee along with other such foods and drinks come to people's rescue.