7 Benefits Of Ghee Coffee In Winter

Ghee in coffee seems to be an odd combination at first, but it is fast becoming popular. It is also being included in keto diets. Ghee proves to be a good option for those who are lactose-intolerant because it is free of milk solids and proteins. Ghee has a nuttier, slightly sweeter flavor, which makes it a more desirable addition to avoiding the bitterness of black coffee. It is said that ghee coffee provides a longer-lasting energy boost compared to traditional black coffee. In addition, the healthy fats in ghee slow down the absorption of caffeine and prevent the sudden spike and crash which is often associated with regular coffee consumption. The combination of caffeine and fats in ghee coffee is linked to improved cognitive function.
Consuming ghee coffee in the morning helps support mental clarity and focus. Ghee does not cause a rapid spike in blood sugar levels and helps maintain stable blood sugar levels, reducing the risk of energy crashes and mood swings. Let's know the benefits of ghee coffee in detail.
1. Good choice for lactose intolerant
Ghee replaces cream in coffee. People with lactose intolerance have a problem digesting the sugars and proteins in milk. Due to lactose malabsorption, they suffer from diarrhea, gas, and bloating. And since desi ghee does not contain sugar and protein because its process removes all milk solids, sugars, and proteins, thus, coffee with ghee is a delight for people suffering from lactose intolerance.
2. Ghee neutralizes the acidity of coffee
The coffee brewing results in an acidic pH value of 4.85 to 5.10 for the resulting beverage because the beans release acids during the process. Coffee tends to create high acidity and proves to be a little harsh on the digestive system, disturbing the stomach juices. Therefore, it is recommended to avoid coffee on an empty stomach. Ghee also contains calcium, which helps neutralize the acid that causes digestive upset.
3. Good for the gut
Since ghee overcomes the acidic nature of coffee and also contains anti-inflammatory butyrate, it is good for intestinal health. Ghee contains good fats like butyric acid and Omega-3s, which are beneficial for gut health and metabolism. Thus, one spoonful of ghee in your morning coffee will help avoid stomachache.
4. Boosts metabolism
Ghee contains omega 3s, 6s, and 9s that promote proper metabolism, a healthy cardiovascular system, joints, and better brain functioning. These fatty acids in ghee are also found in certain fish, nuts, and seaweeds. Ghee also helps in reducing stress and the risk of coronary heart disease. It is believed that there is a correlation between a diet rich in ghee and reduced levels of cholesterol.
5. Aids weight loss
Digestion of ghee is a slow process. Ghee is an appetite suppressant as it reduces hunger and lessens food intake in the gastrointestinal tract by sending satiety signals. In addition, coffee also curbs hunger pangs and slows down the digestion process. Hence the combination of ghee and coffee helps cut the size of meals and frequent eating of snacks, resulting in weight loss.
6. Easy on stomach
Ghee contains pure butter fat, rich with vitamins A, D, and K, omega-3, and omega-6. Ghee is at the same time devoid of water content, proteins, and sugars. So if butter is used instead of ghee in the coffee, it will add moisture, sugars, and proteins. The water content in coffee spoils its taste, while the sugars and proteins in coffee make it harder for some people to digest. Fats in ghee also slow down the absorption of coffee, preventing sharp insulin spikes, as well as blood sugar crashes.
7. Keeps you warm
Ghee coffee helps to keep you naturally warm from the inside. In the northern parts of India, as the temperature continues to drop ghee coffee along with other such foods and drinks come to people's rescue.
