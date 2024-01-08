Keto Diet Plan: What Foods Do You Eat On Keto Diet

1. Salmon

Salmon along with other oily fish such as sardines, mackerel, and anchovies, are high in omega-3, which helps lower insulin levels and improve insulin sensitivity in people who are overweight.

2. Cheese

Cheese is naturally high in fat and is low in carbohydrates, hence becoming an easy choice for a balanced, ketogenic diet. It is assumed that cheese is high in saturated fat but also helps protect against heart disease.

3. Avocados

Avocados are a natural and healthy choice considering a keto diet as they contain protein, carbohydrates, and fat. Avocados are also a good source of nutrients like potassium, calcium, magnesium, and B vitamins.

4. Eggs

Eggs are very low in carbohydrates and are the best source of protein. They help with feeling fuller for longer, further keeping blood sugar levels stable and supporting weight loss.

5. Green leafy vegetables

Green leafy vegetables are extremely low in carbs, and hence prove to be excellent for keto. They are also a rich source of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Green veggies add bulk to the meals without increasing the carb count.

6. Berries

Unlike most fruits berries are not high in carbs and hence can be included to eat on the keto. Berries, particularly raspberries and strawberries, are low in carbs and high in fiber. They are loaded with antioxidants that reduce inflammation and help protect against disease.