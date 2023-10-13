7 Impressive Health Benefits Of Goat Milk

1. Rich in Protein- Goat milk contains more protein compared to standard cow milk, soy milk, or nut milk. The protein contained in goat milk is more digestible, compared to other milks. Goat milk also contains significantly more protein than almond milk or rice milk.

2. Keeps Cholesterol Levels in Check- Goat milk helps reduce cholesterol levels in people who have high blood cholesterol. It is believed that oat milk helps reduce cholesterol in the arteries and gallbladder, hence helping people with high cholesterol levels control their cholesterol easily.

3. Better Than Cow Milk- People intolerant of cow milk are said to be sensitive to the protein, A1 casein, found in it and are unable to digest it. Cow contains more than 20 different allergens that cause allergic reactions. But goat milk contains only A2 casein which produces no inflammatory effects. Goat milk is used as the first protein after breastfeeding since it is less allergenic for babies compared to cow milk.

4. Rich Source of Calcium- Goat milk is a rich source of calcium. It contains about 33 percent of the daily recommended value of the mineral, calcium. Calcium is essential for many aspects of health especially when it comes to bone health. It helps boost bone mass and provides the tissue with its strength to maximize bone strength.