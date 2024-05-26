7 Health Benefits Of Falsa Fruit

Falsa Fruit Benefits: Phalsa, also known as Indian Sherbet Berry, tops the list of exotic fruits in our country. It is widely used in the preparation of sherbets. Falsa is a powerhouse of vitamins, ample amounts of trace minerals and is easily digestible.
The Falsa plant is native to India and naturally grows and develops widely in South-East Asian tropical countries such as India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Thailand. It is a seasonal crop, with summer being the primary fruiting period. The fruits remain fresh only for a short while upon harvest and must be consumed promptly. Falsa has a cooling effect which helps prevent heatstroke during summers by maintaining body temperature. It is also high in nutrition which makes it useful for health. It aids in preventing diseases and proves to be beneficial for our overall health. Let's have a look at the other benefits of Falsa fruit in detail.
1. Helps to Relieve Joint Pain
Falsa gets its anti-inflammatory properties from the antioxidants which it contains. Falsa helps relieve inflammation which is the leading cause of joint pain and soothes joint pain. In addition, falsa is also a good source of calcium which makes it beneficial for the bones and also helps manage symptoms of serious bone diseases like arthritis.
2. May Treat Anemia
Iron deficiency is a leading cause of anemia and is common in pregnant ladies. Falsa being rich in iron may help to cure anemia. To prevent and overcome iron deficiency one should consume falsa. Consuming falsa during pregnancy helps in boosting iron levels and further helps combat extreme fatigue and anemia.
3. Keeps the heart healthy
Falsa has high levels of potassium and low sodium, which help regulate blood pressure. The antioxidants contained in falsa also contributes to heart health by preventing oxidative damage to the cardiovascular system. Regular consumption of falsa may help improve cardiovascular health, lower blood pressure, and reduce the risk of heart diseases.
4. Prevents Diabetes
Falsa is a low-calorie fruit and contains fairly high amounts of water which makes it suitable for diabetics. Falsa juice has low glycemic index, which help in managing blood sugar levels. Falsa contains a significant amount of hypoglycemic, antioxidant, and immune-modulatory effects. It's extract is considered ideal for diabetes management with minimal side effects.
5. Improves digestion
It is typical to have different stomach problems when pregnant but at the same time, it becomes challenging to carry on with day to day work. These digestive problems during pregnancy range from acid reflux to constipation and bloating. Falsa proves to be helpful in this condition due to its high fiber content thus preventing dyspepsia and other related problems.
6. Helps Combat Respiratory Problems
Falsa helps to combat respiratory illnesses and hence is advised in diet for asthma, bronchitis, colds, coughs, and sore throats. It is rich in many nutrients and minerals, including magnesium, iron, potassium, calcium, carbohydrates, and vitamins A and C, which prove to be beneficial for the lungs’ relief.
7. Prevents Cancer
The Antioxidants present in falsa fruit help prevent free radicals from damaging the cells, and further prevent cancer. Moreover, it also hinders the growth and development of cancer cells. Falsa also contains ellagic acid, a natural compound that inhibits the growth of cancer cells and promotes their death.
