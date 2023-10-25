7 Amazing Health Benefits Of Pistachios

1. Pistachios are a rich source of antioxidants and contain a higher amount compared to other varieties of nuts and seeds. Antioxidants prevent cell damage and play a key role in reducing the risk of certain conditions, such as cancer. Pistachios are mainly rich in lutein and zeaxanthin, the two very important antioxidants for eye health. These antioxidants protect your eyes from damage caused by blue light and age-related macular degeneration, a condition in which your central vision is impaired or lost. Two of the most abundant groups of antioxidants in pistachios polyphenols and tocopherols help protect against cancer and heart disease. The antioxidants contained in pistachios are highly bioavailable and hence get easily absorbed during digestion.

2. Pistachios are among the lowest-calorie nuts compared to all the other nuts that are typically high in calories. Pistachios are second only to almonds when it comes to protein content. Of their calorie content, pistachios comprise about 14% protein. Pistachios are also rich in essential amino acids.

3. Pistachios even though are an energy-dense food, they are one of the most weight-loss-friendly foods. Since pistachios are rich in fiber and protein, both of which increase feelings of fullness and help you eat less. Regular consumption of pistachios is linked to a reduction in body mass index, which is used to estimate body fat. One factor that contributes to pistachios’ weight loss properties is that their fat content might not be fully absorbed.

4. Pistachios help reduce the risk of heart disease. In addition to being high in antioxidants, pistachios also lower blood cholesterol and improve blood pressure, thus lowering your risk of heart disease. Eating pistachios causes reductions in total and LDL (bad) cholesterol and increases in HDL (good) cholesterol. Pistachios seem to lower blood pressure more than other nuts. Eating pistachios reduces systolic blood pressure and decreases diastolic blood pressure.