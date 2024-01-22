6 Health Benefits Of Bell Peppers

Capsicum annuum, popularly known as bell peppers, are fruits that belong to the nightshade family. They are low in calories and rich in vitamin C and other antioxidants, which makes them an excellent addition to a healthy diet. They are related to chili peppers, tomatoes, and breadfruit, all native to Central and South America.
Bell peppers, also called sweet peppers or capsicums, can be eaten either raw or cooked. Like chili peppers, bell peppers are sometimes dried and powdered. In that case, they are referred to as paprika. Bell peppers come in various colors, such as red, yellow, orange, and green, which are unripe. Green, unripe peppers have a slightly bitter flavor and are less sweet than fully ripe ones. Red, yellow, and orange bell peppers have similar amounts of nutrients. However, red bell peppers are considered the healthiest because they have more lycopene. Green bell peppers have the least amount of vitamin C.
1. Good For The Eyes
Bell peppers are high in vitamin A, and so help to support healthy eyesight, especially night vision. They are also a rich source of a carotenoid called lutein that helps in lowering the risk of macular degeneration of the eyes. Macular degeneration of the eyes is the most common cause of age-related visual loss. Bell peppers also protect eyes from cataracts due to the high levels of beta-carotene and vitamin C contained in them.
2. Help Reduce The Risk Of Cancer
Bell peppers being rich in antioxidant and anti-inflammatory nutrients, help provide several anti-cancer benefits. The risk of cancer increases due to chronic excessive inflammation and chronic unwanted oxidative stress, all of these factors can be offset with regular intake of phytonutrients having antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties through bell peppers. Bell peppers also contain health-supportive sulfur compounds which help in gastric and esophageal cancer prevention. The carotenoid lycopene is also effective in the prevention of prostate, bladder, cervix, and pancreas cancer.
3. Cardiovascular Benefits
Bell peppers are rich in lycopene, especially red bell peppers, and thus prove to be excellent for a healthy heart. On the other hand, green bell peppers are a good source of cholesterol-lowering fiber. Bell peppers contain vitamin B6 and folate which help to lower homocysteine levels that lead to a higher risk of heart disease. In addition to these, the powerful antioxidants vitamins A and C present in bell peppers help to wipe out free radicals. The potassium contained in bell peppers lowers blood pressure, which is beneficial for the heart as well.
7 Health Benefits Of Roasted Chana
4. Supports the Immune System
Bell peppers are a rich source of vitamin C and vitamin K. Vitamin C helps in maintaining a healthy immune system and building strong collagen to support skin and joints. It is vital in lowering the risk of arthritis and reducing inflammation. Vitamin K helps in the formation of blood clots. It is important for developing strong bones and protecting cells from oxidative damage.
5. Increases Iron Absorption In The Body
Bell peppers provide almost 300 percent of the daily vitamin C requirement. Vitamin C is essential for the proper absorption of iron. Thus, those people suffering from iron deficiency should include bell peppers in their diet.
6. Helps Brighten the Skin
The capsaicinoids in bell peppers have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that help to reduce inflammation and oxidative damage. This compound in bell peppers also helps reduce sensitivity to the sun and improve skin hydration, texture, and elasticity. Being rich in vitamin C they also help prevent dark spots and shield the skin from UV-induced skin damage and aging. Vitamin C also helps prevent excessive skin pigmentation by inhibiting melanin production, the pigment responsible for skin color. Therefore, bell peppers help brighten the skin and impart a natural glow to it.
7 Health Benefits Of Yogurt
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)