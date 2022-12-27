6 Benefits of Including Curry Leaves in Your Diet

Curry leaves or sweet neem leaves are one of the favorite ingredients in the Indian kitchen and it has various culinary and medicinal purposes. It is a staple in the South Indian dishes like sambhar, rasam, chutneys, etc. They are small green leaves poplar for their unique flavor and smell. They are widely used as a seasoning in South Indian dishes.

According to Healthline, 100 grams of curry leaves provide around 108 calories of energy, and they are filled with carbohydrates, proteins, fiber, calcium, phosphorus, iron, and other minerals. Vitamins like vitamin A, vitamin B, vitamin C, vitamin E, etc are also present in curry leaves.

Since curry leaves have so many nutrients, it is quite obvious that it has various health benefits as well. Know the health benefits of consuming curry leaves regularly.