5 Yoga Poses to Include in Postpartum Yoga Routine
Try these easy and effective postpartum yoga poses at home.
A woman's body and mind go through a lot of changes while pregnancy, especially after the delivery. The body needs time to heal and so does the mind to relax and calm down. Postpartum depression and anxiety can take a toll on new mothers and hinder their mental and physical wellness.
Thus, yoga can play an important role. Yoga can be helpful within 3 months of delivery and it can reduce the risk of depression, anxiety, irritability, and anger thus promoting higher energy levels and mental relaxation.
Here are a few yoga poses a new mother can try to prevent the challenges after becoming a new mother but make sure to contact your doctor before you begin this journey of recovery.
1. Downward Facing Dog
This is one of the traditional yoga poses in which you bend forward. It can be restful and rejuvenating. This pose can help relieve back pain and sciatica. It helps manage imbalances and improves strength.
The pose focuses on muscles like the hamstrings, deltoids, gluteus maximus, triceps, and quadriceps. You should:
Get on all fours.
Your hands should be aligned under your wrists and your knees under your hips.
Press into your hands, tuck your toes, and lift up your knees.
Move your sitting bones slowly up toward the ceiling.
Slightly bend your knees and lengthen your spine and tailbone.
Your heels should be slightly off the ground.
Press firmly into your hands and distribute the weight on both sides of the body.
Pay attention to the position of your hips and shoulders.
Your head should be in line with your upper arms and your chin tucked in slightly.
Hold this pose for at least 1 minute.
2. Child's Pose
The child's pose may be helpful for your hips and back, relaxing them and allowing them to stretch. In this pose, you will have to kneel and sit on your knees.
Lean forward while keeping your buttocks on your heels, and rest your forehead on the floor. Place your arms next to your legs, palms facing up. Try to inhale and exhale slowly and deeply. Complete at least eight breaths.
If you find it difficult to rest your forehead on the floor, give this a try. Kneel and sit on your knees with your knees slightly apart. Lean forward and fold your arms in front of you on the floor. Now rest your forehead on your arms and continue inhaling and exhaling.
3. Mountain Pose
Mountain Pose is known to enhance body awareness, correct imbalance, and improve alignment, which reduces your risk of injury. Follow these steps:
Stand in such a way that your big toes touch each other.
Lift and fan out your toes and drop them back to create a solid wide base.
Root down your feet and calves down into the floor.
Ensure that your quadriceps are engaged, then draw them upward. Your kneecaps will rise.
Rotate both thighs inward.
Try to maintain the natural curves of your spine.
Draw the belly slightly in, tone your belly.
Widen your collarbones and make sure your shoulders are aligned with your pelvis.
Shrug your shoulders up to your ears and roll them back to release your shoulder blades down your back.
Hang your arms naturally with the elbows slightly bent.
Hold the pose for 5 to 10 breaths while you hold yourself in this position.
4. Legs up the Wall Pose
This is one of the most simple yoga poses that is performed against a wall. Viparita Karani offers extreme relaxation and relief from anxiety. It is suggested to hold the pose for at least 5 minutes for effective results.
You can keep your eyes shut and use a calming eye pillow if required. When your legs are flipped upwards, it helps the blood rush back down to the heart and has a calming effect.
5. Corpse Pose
There are people with high blood pressure who are used to a fast-paced, high-pressure life and forget to slow down and relax. The final resting pose or corpse pose may help teach you how to be still and at peace.
Lie down on your back and open up your arms and legs. Then turn your palms upward.
After you get into this position, relax your whole body and face. Don't try to hold your position; try to feel heavy instead.
Try breathing naturally.
Try staying in this position for as long as you are comfortable.
When you want to come out of the pose, deepen your breath, then start to wiggle your fingers and toes to reawaken your body.
Make sure to do a full-body stretch from hands to feet.
Close your eyes and bring your knees to your chest and roll over to one side. Rest in the fetal position for a few breaths.
Return to a sitting position with the help of your hands.
