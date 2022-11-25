5 Yoga Poses to Include in Postpartum Yoga Routine

A woman's body and mind go through a lot of changes while pregnancy, especially after the delivery. The body needs time to heal and so does the mind to relax and calm down. Postpartum depression and anxiety can take a toll on new mothers and hinder their mental and physical wellness.

Thus, yoga can play an important role. Yoga can be helpful within 3 months of delivery and it can reduce the risk of depression, anxiety, irritability, and anger thus promoting higher energy levels and mental relaxation.

Here are a few yoga poses a new mother can try to prevent the challenges after becoming a new mother but make sure to contact your doctor before you begin this journey of recovery.