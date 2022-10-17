5 Yoga Poses To Relieve Endometriosis Pain

When a woman suffers from endometriosis, the endometrial tissue surrounding her uterus grows outside it, causing intense pain and discomfort. The exact cause of the disease is not known, and there can be several causes and symptoms.

According to the US NIH, the severity of the pain related to endometriosis does not depend on the level of pain a person suffers from. There are various medications, but surgery is the only cure for the disease since other treatments might not be effective.

Lifestyle changes can also help manage the disease and reduce the pain. Thus, here are a few yoga poses endometriosis patients can try and see if they are effective for them.