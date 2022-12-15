5 Yoga Poses to Get Relief From Sciatica Pain
Try these easy and effective yoga poses at home to get relief from sciatica pain.
Sciatica disease is caused when the sciatic nerve is pressured or affected in any way. The sciatic nerve begins in the lower back and runs through the buttocks, thighs, and along the side of the legs.
Sciatica is caused when the sciatic nerve is compressed, irritated, or injured. Sciatica is also caused when the muscles become too tight, overused, or injured.
It can be a challenging disease since it is accompanied by a sharp and throbbing pain besides the burning sensation down the leg. The patient may also feel numbness, tingling, and inflammation.
Yoga poses can be useful in improving symptoms of sciatica with other benefits like:
Reduction in chronic lower back pain
Improving limitations in activity
Lowering the use of pain medications
Here are five poses you can try at home to get relief from sciatica pain.
1. Locust Pose
The locust pose improves the posture and is effective in situations of prolonged sitting and computer work. It may help relieve lower back pain and neck pain as well. It can counteract slouching and kyphosis (abnormal curvature of the spine) while strengthening your back muscles, especially the muscles supporting your spine.
Lay on your belly with your feet together and your hands reaching back, your palms should be placed down.
Try extending your big toes straight back and pressing down with all 10 toenails to activate your quadriceps.
Rotate your inner thighs to broaden your lower back.
Place your hands on the mat, raise your head, chest, and your legs, leading with your inner thighs.
Roll your shoulders back and up away from the floor. Keep the back of your neck long and try lifting your sternum instead of lifting your chin.
Slowly release if you want to come out of the pose.
2. Child's Pose
The child's pose may be helpful for your hips and back, relaxing them and allowing them to stretch. In this pose, you will have to kneel and sit on your knees.
Lean forward while keeping your buttocks on your heels, and rest your forehead on the floor. Place your arms next to your legs, palms facing up. Try to inhale and exhale slowly and deeply. Complete at least eight breaths.
If you find it difficult to rest your forehead on the floor, give this a try. Kneel and sit on your knees with your knees slightly apart. Lean forward and fold your arms in front of you on the floor. Now rest your forehead on your arms and continue inhaling and exhaling.
3. Legs Up the Wall Pose
This is one of the most simple yoga poses that is performed against a wall. Viparita Karani offers extreme relaxation and relief from anxiety. It is suggested to hold the pose for at least 5 minutes for effective results.
You can keep your eyes shut and use a calming eye pillow if required. When your legs are flipped upwards, it helps the blood rush back down to the heart and has a calming effect.
4. Cobra Pose
This stretches your abdomen, chest, and shoulders. It strengthens your spine and may soothe the sciatica. It helps the hamstrings, gluteus maximus, deltoids, triceps, and serratus anterior muscles. It also helps manage stress.
Follow the steps:
Lie on your stomach and place your hands under your shoulders, with your fingers facing forward.
Draw your arms to your chest, and your elbows should not go out to the side.
Press into your hands and slowly lift your head, chest, and shoulders.
Lift part-way, halfway, or all the way up.
Slightly bend your elbows.
Let your head drop back to deepen the pose.
Release back down to your mat and breathe out.
Bring your arms by your side and rest your head.
Slowly move your hips from side to side to release tension.
5. Downward Facing Dog Pose
This is one of the traditional yoga poses in which you bend forward. It can be restful and rejuvenating. This pose can help relieve back pain and sciatica. It helps manage imbalance and improves strength.
The pose focuses on muscles like hamstrings, deltoids, gluteus maximus, triceps, and quadriceps. You should:
Get on all fours.
Your hands should be aligned under your wrists and your knees under your hips.
Press into your hands, tuck your toes, and lift up your knees.
Move your sitting bones slowly up toward the ceiling.
Slightly bend your knees and lengthen your spine and tail bone.
Your heels should be slightly off the ground.
Press firmly into your hands and distribute the weight on both sides of the body.
Pay attention to the position of your hips and shoulders.
Your head should be in line with your upper arms and your chin tucked in slightly.
Hold this pose for at least one minute.
