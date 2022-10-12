World Arthritis Day 2022: Busting Common Myths Around Arthritis And Joint Pain

It is often argued that all kinds of arthritis are the same and require the same treatment.

As per the US National Institutes of Health (NIH), there are about 100 types of arthritis and each requires a different type of treatment.

Dr Sontakke states that among all the types of arthritis, the most common one is Osteoarthritis and it happens because of ageing. The other type, he says, is called secondary arthritis which happens when the body finds an external factor and the antibodies formed in our body attack our joint tissues.

According to data collected in 2021 the World Health Organization (WHO) and Global Burden of Disease (GBD), globally 52.8 crore (528 million) people suffer from Osteoarthritis and 1.8 crore (18 million) people from Rheumatoid Arthritis.