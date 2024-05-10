5 Foods To Avoid In Asthma

1. Peanuts

These are two of the most common allergens, especially in children. It is thus recommended to check food labels carefully to best determine which foods contain or are processed in a facility with peanuts and tree nuts. Those who are not diagnosed with allergies enjoy these nuts as a healthy way to get healthy fats and fiber.

2. Dairy

Dairy products, which include milk, yogurt, and cheese, tend to aggravate asthma. Milk is a common allergen. Consuming dairy products doesn't cause asthma. However, if people suffer from dairy allergy, it may trigger symptoms that are similar to asthma. Dairy may worsen the asthma symptoms.

3. Eggs

Eggs are one of the most common triggers of food-induced asthma. Eggs trigger asthma and cause other allergic reactions. While eating eggs, the body produces antibodies to the egg proteins. These antibodies cause symptoms such as wheezing and difficulty in breathing.

4. Soy

Soy is a common food allergen that triggers asthma. Soybeans are a member of the legume family, which includes peanuts and peas. Soybeans are used to make many foods, which include tofu, soy milk, soy sauce, and tempeh.

Soy triggers asthma symptoms in two ways: food allergy or intolerance. A food allergy occurs when the immune system overreacts to a protein in the food which cause symptoms such as hives, wheezing, and difficulty in breathing.

5. Shell fish

Shellfish are a common trigger for asthma attacks. If one has asthma, it is important to avoid shellfish and other seafood that contain high levels of histamine and other chemicals that trigger an attack. Some people with asthma are able to eat cooked shellfish without any problems, but it is recommended to ask the doctor before trying it.