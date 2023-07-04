5 Benefits of Including Hemp Seeds In Your Diet

Hemp seeds come from the Cannabis sativa plant and they do not have any miraculous effects on health but these small, brown seeds are rich in nutrients like protein, fiber, and healthy fatty acids, including omega-3s and omega-6s. These seeds are also rich in antioxidants that help reduce symptoms of various chronic diseases.
There are various ways you can include hemp seeds in your diet and a few ways to try daily are:
Sprinkle whole or ground seeds on cereal or yogurt
Add the seeds to smoothies
Add hemp seeds while baking.
Making hemp milk at home using whole seeds
Consume it as a part of healthy snacks with other seeds, or nuts, on a salad
Let's know the benefits of hemp seeds in detail.
Hemp Seeds: Nutrition & Benefits
Hemp seeds are rich in protein like soybeans. For every 30 grams of seeds or about 3 tablespoons, there are 9.46 g of protein Moreover, these seeds are a complete source of protein, meaning that they provide all nine essential amino acids. The body cannot produce nine of these acids thus you need protein for overall health. Hemp seeds are especially rich in an amino acid called arginine which is beneficial for the heart.
Research has proved that hemp seed extract has antioxidant effects that are the results of the seeds’ cannabidiol (CBD) content. CBD and other compounds in the seeds may have neuroprotective, anti-inflammatory, effects that may keep the immune system stronger. CBD also helps manage neurological conditions like Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, multiple sclerosis, neuropathic pain, and other childhood seizure disorders
Hemp seeds also contain omega-3 fatty acids that help improve the health of the heart and reduce the risk of arrhythmias and heart disease. Hemp seeds contain a healthy ratio of omega-3 to omega-6 fatty acids. These can also reduce the chances of inflammation.
The seeds also contain high levels of arginine, an amino acid that turns into nitric oxide which is essential for artery and vein dilation. It also helps keep blood vessel walls smooth and elastic. In addition, hemp seeds are a rich source of gamma-linolenic acid (GLA), a polyunsaturated fatty acid that has anti-inflammatory effects and thus helps manage the symptoms of chronic diseases
According to Healthline, acne may be linked to a deficiency in omega-3s. The high omega-3 content in hemp seeds may help to manage and reduce acne symptoms. Moreover, the prebiotics and plant fibers in hemp seeds may help to manage symptoms of AD.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)