10 Warning Signs Of Fibromyalgia

Fibromyalgia is a disorder characterized by widespread musculoskeletal pain accompanied by fatigue, sleep, memory, and mood issues. Fibromyalgia amplifies painful sensations by affecting the way the brain and spinal cord process painful and nonpainful signals. The intensity of the pain can vary based on the time of day and your activity. In some people, it’s worse in the morning or after they exercise. Stress, a lack of sleep, and the weather can also affect the type and intensity of fibromyalgia pain.

Being able to identify the type and location of the pain, along with any other symptoms, can help a doctor arrive at a diagnosis. The faster you get diagnosed, the sooner you can get started on a treatment to relieve your symptoms.

Symptoms of fibromyalgia begin after an event, such as physical trauma, surgery, infection, or significant psychological stress. In other cases, symptoms gradually accumulate over time with no single triggering event. Women are more likely to develop fibromyalgia than men. Many people who have fibromyalgia have tension headaches, temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorders, irritable bowel syndrome, anxiety and depression.