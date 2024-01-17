10 Warning Signs Of Fibromyalgia

Fibromyalgia is a disorder characterized by widespread musculoskeletal pain accompanied by fatigue, sleep, memory, and mood issues. Fibromyalgia amplifies painful sensations by affecting the way the brain and spinal cord process painful and nonpainful signals. The intensity of the pain can vary based on the time of day and your activity. In some people, it’s worse in the morning or after they exercise. Stress, a lack of sleep, and the weather can also affect the type and intensity of fibromyalgia pain.
Being able to identify the type and location of the pain, along with any other symptoms, can help a doctor arrive at a diagnosis. The faster you get diagnosed, the sooner you can get started on a treatment to relieve your symptoms.
Symptoms of fibromyalgia begin after an event, such as physical trauma, surgery, infection, or significant psychological stress. In other cases, symptoms gradually accumulate over time with no single triggering event. Women are more likely to develop fibromyalgia than men. Many people who have fibromyalgia have tension headaches, temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorders, irritable bowel syndrome, anxiety and depression.
Complete List Of Fibromyalgia Symptoms
There is no cure for fibromyalgia but a variety of medications help control symptoms. Exercise, relaxation, and stress-reduction measures also help.
According to the US NIH, primary symptoms of fibromyalgia include:
1. Widespread pain- The pain associated with fibromyalgia is described as a constant dull ache that lasts for at least three months. To be considered widespread, the pain occurs on both sides of the body and above and below the waist.
2. Fatigue- People with fibromyalgia wake up tired, even though they sleep for long periods. Sleep is disrupted by pain, and many patients with fibromyalgia have other sleep disorders, such as restless legs syndrome and sleep apnea.
3. Cognitive difficulties- A symptom referred to as "fibro fog" impairs the ability to focus, pay attention, and concentrate on mental tasks.
Fibromyalgia often co-exists with other conditions, such as:
4. Irritable bowel syndrome
5. Chronic fatigue syndrome
6. Migraine and other types of headaches
7. Interstitial cystitis or painful bladder syndrome
8. Temporomandibular joint disorders
9. Anxiety and Depression
10. Postural tachycardia syndrome
