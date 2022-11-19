Fibromyalgia: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment

According to PubMed Central, around 5 million adults above the age of 18 years in the United States suffer from fibromyalgia. It is a common cause of musculoskeletal pain and females have a higher risk of suffering from the problem than men.

A person can be under the risk of suffering from fibromyalgia if he has undergone a serious injury, has rheumatoid arthritis, or has other auto-immune diseases like lupus. Genetic factors also increase the chance of a person suffering from fibromyalgia. The condition can also cause fatigue, sleep issues, memory issues, and mood swings.

Let's know the causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of fibromyalgia in detail over here.