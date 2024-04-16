10 Signs and Symptoms Of Parkinson's Disease

Parkinson's disease is a progressive neurological disorder that affects movement. Early signs and symptoms can be subtle, but recognizing them is crucial for early intervention.
It's important to note that experiencing one or more of these symptoms doesn't necessarily mean someone has Parkinson's, as many of them can also be caused by other conditions. However, if these symptoms persist or worsen, it's essential to consult a healthcare professional for proper evaluation and diagnosis. Early detection can lead to earlier treatment, potentially improving quality of life for those with Parkinson's disease
Here are 10 early signs and symptoms of Parkinson's disease as mentioned by Dr Amit Batra, Associate Director, Neurology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, Delhi
1. Tremors: One of the most common early signs is tremors, often starting in a limb, usually the hand or fingers. These tremors occur at rest and may disappear with intentional movement.
2. Bradykinesia: This refers to slowness of movement. People may find everyday tasks taking longer to complete, such as buttoning a shirt or walking.
3. Rigidity: Stiffness in the limbs or trunk can occur, making it difficult to move smoothly. Muscles may feel tense and achy.
4. Postural Instability: Balance problems and changes in posture may be early signs. Individuals might feel unsteady or have trouble standing up straight.
5. Changes in Handwriting : Handwriting might become smaller and more cramped, known as micrographia. It may be difficult to write or draw with precision.
6. Loss of Smell: An early non-motor symptom is a decreased ability to smell (hyposmia) or loss of smell (anosmia), which can precede motor symptoms by years.
7. Voice Changes: Speech may become softer, slower, or more monotone. Some may notice a lack of expression in their voice.
8. Masked Face (Hypomimia): A reduced range of facial expressions can occur, leading to a "masked" or emotionless appearance.
9. Sleep Disturbances: Problems such as insomnia, acting out dreams (REM sleep behavior disorder), or excessive daytime sleepiness can be early signs.
10. Constipation: Digestive issues like constipation can appear years before motor symptoms, as Parkinson's affects the autonomic nervous system.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)