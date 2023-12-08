10 Best Dry Fruits For Winter

Dry fruits have always been considered healthy and are a great replacement for sweets and sugared desserts that can imbalance blood sugar levels. Dry fruits are a powerhouse of nutrients and have various health benefits, In the modern world where we have no time for ourselves, dry fruits are the shortcut to healthy eating habits. You can have them as a snack or early morning ritual to enjoy their benefits. Let's know the ten dry fruits that will help you keep healthy and warm in winter.
Best Dry Fruits For Winter In India
1. Almonds are a great source of nutrition for the cold season. They contain vitamins and minerals, which include Vitamin E, zinc, proteins, fibre, and many more. Almonds are also rich in healthy fats that keep you energized, maintain a healthy digestive system, reduce inflammation, lower cholesterol and improve overall heart health. It also enhances blood circulation inside the body and hence proves to be an ideal winter snack.
2. Walnuts are considered the powerhouse of nutrients as they keep us warm, lower cholesterol, nourish the skin, treat health issues, and provide many more health benefits. They are an essential package for dry weather and are rich in proteins and fibres. They can also be added to salads, oatmeal, and yoghurt for a nutritious boost.
3. Figs being rich in vitamins and potassium, have become a perfect snack for diabetic patients as they help them maintain blood sugar levels. It is packed with energy boosters like fibre and minerals. The chewy texture of figs kicks the cold out and keeps you warm.
4. Cranberries can be consumed as it is or can be included in breakfasts, sweet dishes or beverages. Its refreshing yet sweet taste doesn’t just make recipes perfect but effectively helps with urinary tract infections and inflammation problems. The best part about cranberries is that they can be stored for longer due to their good shelf life.
5. Raisins contain a lot of antioxidants, which prevent the growth of oral bacteria and further prevent cavities. winter is known to be dry weather. The dryness of skin and roughness of hair in raisins are highly affected. Consuming raisins benefits brittle and dry scalp problems. Hence it is recommended to include raisins in your everyday diet to keep your hair strong and your body stronger.
6. Apricots are very similar to peaches. Apricots have a sweet and subtle tart flavour. They are packed with Vitamin E, A, manganese, and copper. They are also rich in antioxidants. The nuts strengthen our body against internal infections. Apricots help keep the body in a good fit from heart, eye, and bone to skin health.
7. Cashew- The bean-shaped dry fruit is loved by all and is consumed with anything and everything. Eating too many cashews increases heat within the body. And this is one of the main reasons why cashews are best for winter. Cashews also help with the dryness of cracked heels and help in controlling high blood pressure and cholesterol levels as well.
8. Pistachios like all other dry fruits carry a good amount of antioxidants, fats and fibre. It has a nutty taste and contains minerals such as potassium, manganese, and zinc that help maintain blood pressure and bone health.
9. Dates resonate with the festival- Eid. Dates work wonders for winter allergies and coughs. They help with dry skin, bone density, weight loss, and much more. They are nutritious and therapeutic. They are packed with dietary fiber, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals.
10. Pumpkin seeds are a perfect option when it comes to healthy snacking. They drive away the lethargy and laziness that winter brings along with its cozy vibes. They are rich in flavors and nutrients, and provide comfort on chilly days.
