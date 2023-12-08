10 Best Dry Fruits For Winter

1. Almonds are a great source of nutrition for the cold season. They contain vitamins and minerals, which include Vitamin E, zinc, proteins, fibre, and many more. Almonds are also rich in healthy fats that keep you energized, maintain a healthy digestive system, reduce inflammation, lower cholesterol and improve overall heart health. It also enhances blood circulation inside the body and hence proves to be an ideal winter snack.

2. Walnuts are considered the powerhouse of nutrients as they keep us warm, lower cholesterol, nourish the skin, treat health issues, and provide many more health benefits. They are an essential package for dry weather and are rich in proteins and fibres. They can also be added to salads, oatmeal, and yoghurt for a nutritious boost.

3. Figs being rich in vitamins and potassium, have become a perfect snack for diabetic patients as they help them maintain blood sugar levels. It is packed with energy boosters like fibre and minerals. The chewy texture of figs kicks the cold out and keeps you warm.

4. Cranberries can be consumed as it is or can be included in breakfasts, sweet dishes or beverages. Its refreshing yet sweet taste doesn’t just make recipes perfect but effectively helps with urinary tract infections and inflammation problems. The best part about cranberries is that they can be stored for longer due to their good shelf life.

5. Raisins contain a lot of antioxidants, which prevent the growth of oral bacteria and further prevent cavities. winter is known to be dry weather. The dryness of skin and roughness of hair in raisins are highly affected. Consuming raisins benefits brittle and dry scalp problems. Hence it is recommended to include raisins in your everyday diet to keep your hair strong and your body stronger.