5 Health Benefits of Consuming Dates Regularly

Dates are a popular type of dried fruit that has been consumed for a long time now, It can be eaten raw, in sweets, desserts, chocolates, or in smoothies. Dates originated in almost 5320 BC and became a staple for people in the middle east and North Africa. It is also commonly cultivated in these areas and is very beneficial due to the innate composition of macronutrients and other healthy elements.
In this article, we will be discussing the innate health benefits of dates that you can experience by including it in your daily diet.
Rich in Antioxidants- Dates are rich in antioxidants like carotenoids, flavonoids, and phenolic acid that help inhibit the process of oxidation and eliminate the free radicals that are harmful to your cells. Carotenoids can reduce the chances of macular degeneration and can work wonders for your heart. Flavonoids have anti-inflammatory properties thus they can help reduce the effects of chronic diseases such as diabetes. Phenolic acid can reduce the risk of cardiac issues and certain types of cancer.
Aids Digestion- Dates are extremely rich in fiber thus they can be beneficial for people with health issues caused due to irregular bowel movements. Research proves that dates help in regular bowel movements and reduce the concentration of ammonia in the stool. Thus, they can aid your digestive health and promote your overall well-being.
Improves Brain Health- Dates can also help improve brain health and regular consumption of dates can help reduce inflammatory cytokines such as Interleukin that increase the presence of IL-6 (Interleukin 6). Thus, dates help reduce the risk of developing brain degenerative conditions such as Alzheimer’s and the production of plaques that can harm the brain.
Keeps Bacterial Infections At Bay- Dates can also help keep bacterial infections at bay which can be deadly at times. Almost all microbial infections are treated with the help of antibiotics that have various side effects. Studies prove that pits and leaves of date had active resistance against certain harmful bacteria and they were beneficial against deadly microbes such as E-coli and pneumonia.
Helps Reduce the Risk of Diabetes- Dates also help manage diabetes mellitus, one of the most common diseases around the world. Doctors use synthetic medicines to treat diabetes that involves a combination of oral medicines and insulin supplementation. Dates can increase the production of insulin and help reduce the rate of absorption of glucose from the intestine thus reducing the risk of diabetes. Moreover, the reduction of glucose absorption reduces blood glucose levels which is beneficial for diabetic people.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)