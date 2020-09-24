Official Secrets Act: Colonial Hangover or Protection for Nation?

The most commonly invoked sections of the law are Sections 3 and 5. Under Section 3, the law deals with spying and under Section 5, it deals with disclosure of secret information of the government.

The latter, according to the law, could be anything from a secret official code, a password, a sketch, plan, model, article, note, document or information that could either directly or indirectly assist an enemy or even bring about the disclosure of a matter that could affect the integrity or sovereignty or security India or affect friendly relations with foreign states.

Both the person disclosing or communicating the information as well as the person receiving the same can be punished under this law. The law also says that one cannot approach, inspect, or even pass over a prohibited government site or area.

Punishment under the Act involves a fine or imprisonment ranging from three to 14 years or both. The provisions of the OSA include a requirement that the person committed the action with the intent to endanger India’s security or national interests, though there have been some situations where even an unintentional act has been prosecuted under it.