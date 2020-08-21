Joe Biden Accepts Democratic Party’s Nomination for US President

Former US Vice President Joe Biden has formally accepted the Democratic Party's presidential nomination to take on incumbent President Donald Trump in the 3 November election.

His acceptance speech came on the last day of the four-day Democratic National Convention on Thursday night, which also marked 33 years since he made his first bid for the White House, reports ABC News.

"It's with great honour and humility, I accept this nomination for president of the United States of America," the 77-year-old said while speaking from a mostly empty event centre in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.