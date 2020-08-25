Trump Renominated as Republican Prez Candidate; Talks COVID, China

US President Donald Trump vowed to continue the America First agenda after winning renomination at the Republican National Convention on Monday, 24 August, setting the stage for the November showdown with Democratic candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Trump made a surprise appearance interrupting the roll call of votes after enough had been recorded for his renomination and defended his record in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and building the economy besides criticising Biden.

He said he would bring jobs back to the US and continue his tariff battle with other countries – both of which would impact India.

Trump, who has overwhelmed the Republican Party and rewritten the rules of political engagement and set the country on a new conservative and nationalistic path, takes on Biden with his liberal platform in one of the most divisive campaigns.