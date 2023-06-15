ADVERTISEMENT

Manipur Minister’s Home Set on Fire, Security Forces Launch Search Op

Manipur has been engulfed in violence between the Meitei Hindus and the tribal Kukis since 3 May.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
Manipur Minister’s Home Set on Fire, Security Forces Launch Search Op
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

As violence continues in the state of Manipur, the official residence of Manipur's only woman minister - Nemcha Kipgen in Imphal West district's Lamphel area was targeted and set on fire on Wednesday evening, 14 June.

As per officials, Kipgen was not at home when the bungalow of the Industry Minister was set on fire.

Manipur has been engulfed in violence between the Meitei Hindus and the tribal Kukis since 3 May.

The attack came hours after a deadly attack was unleashed on Aigejang Village in Manipur, resulting in the deaths of at least 9 people, most of them believed to be civilian volunteers.

While locals said the targeted civilians had been volunteering their services to assist the community, a report filed by The Hindu claimed that the deceased were part of a mob that attacked Kuki villages.

Also Read

Ground Zero | Even the Police in Manipur Are Now Partitioned Along Ethnic Lines

Ground Zero | Even the Police in Manipur Are Now Partitioned Along Ethnic Lines
ADVERTISEMENT

After the minister’s house was targeted, security forces led by senior officials rushed to the spot and launched a search operation.

Kipgen was elected to the state assembly in last year's assembly elections from the tribal dominated Kangpokpi assembly seat and is the only woman minister in the 12-member ministry headed by Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

She is among the 10 Kuki MLAs who have demanded a separate administration and among the seven Kuki MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

So far, the government's peace initiative has not progressed as both Kukis and Meities have decided to boycott it.

Also Read

Manipur: Fresh Violence Erupts in Aigejang Village, At Least 9 Killed

Manipur: Fresh Violence Erupts in Aigejang Village, At Least 9 Killed

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and india

Topics:  manipur 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×