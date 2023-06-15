Manipur Minister’s Home Set on Fire, Security Forces Launch Search Op

As violence continues in the state of Manipur, the official residence of Manipur's only woman minister - Nemcha Kipgen in Imphal West district's Lamphel area was targeted and set on fire on Wednesday evening, 14 June.

As per officials, Kipgen was not at home when the bungalow of the Industry Minister was set on fire.

Manipur has been engulfed in violence between the Meitei Hindus and the tribal Kukis since 3 May.

The attack came hours after a deadly attack was unleashed on Aigejang Village in Manipur, resulting in the deaths of at least 9 people, most of them believed to be civilian volunteers.

While locals said the targeted civilians had been volunteering their services to assist the community, a report filed by The Hindu claimed that the deceased were part of a mob that attacked Kuki villages.